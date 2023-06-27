Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers of The Idol have reacted in shock after watching the latest episode of the controversial HBO series.

The drama, released in the UK on Sky and NOW, has attracted criticism for its explicit sexual content, and Sunday’s (25 June) episode delivered more raunchy scenes featuring The Weeknd’s character Tedros. As well as starring in the series, the “Blinding Lights” musician also serves as co-creator, alongisde Euphoria’s Sam Levinson.

However, it was for a different reason that viewers were complaining on Sunday – with many seemingly unaware until now that next week’s episode will be the season finale. The first season of The Idol comprises just five episodes, an unusually small tally for an American series.

At the end of the episode, when the preview for next week’s season finale was teased, viewers reacted in disbelief.

Fans voiced their frustration with the show’s impending end on social media.

“They should’ve spent less time on the sex scenes and more time on the story bc how tf is the season finale next week and we’re JUST now getting into the action,” one person wrote.

“I’m sorry, next week is the FINALE of The Idol???” another commented. “The story is just BARELY starting to move. Sam Levinson has lost his mind.”

“On the season finale...” Wait...there are only FIVE episodes in this damn show??” someone else asked incredulously.

“Ain’t no way they said next week is the season finale,” another person remarked.

A second season renewal remains up in the air. While reports earlier this month had claimed that HBO had already decided against comissioning another season of The Idol, the US network issued a statement on social media debunking these claims.

Suzanna Son as Chloe in ‘The Idol' (HBO/Sky)

A Page Six report on 15 June quoted an insider source as saying: “This was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always… a limited series.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

However, another source cited in the report claimed: “It’s definitely not a decision [yet]. At this point, this is normal in our process… we’re only two episodes in.”

On Twitter, the official HBO account addressed the rumours outright. “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined,” HBO wrote in a tweet.

“It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

The Idol can be streamed now on Max in the US and on Sky and NOW in the UK.