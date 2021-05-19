The Inbetweeners ‘bus w***er’ car to be sold at auction

A car that featured in the beloved Channel 4 comedy The Inbetweeners is set to be sold at auction.

The vehicle, a yellow Fiat Cinquecento Hawaii, appeared in the series when it was given to Simon (Joe Thomas) as a present for passing his driving test.

The car featured in one of the series’ most oft-quoted scenes, when Jay (James Buckley) yells “bus w***ers” out of its window, directed at a group of strangers waiting at a bus stop.

Inbetweeners fans will be able to bid on the car at the East Bristol Auctions, where it is being sold as part of the Entertainment Memorabilia Auction category.

It is expected to sell for between £2,000 and £3,000. The vehicle still bears a sticker reading “hock if you want a blowjob”, which was applied to the model by Jay during The Inbetweeners’ third series.

In a statement given to Metro, auctioneer Andrew Stow said: “It’s a really fun piece of memorabilia. It’s not the Batmobile, or the Ghostbusters’ Ecto 1, but for people who know the series – it may as well be!”

He continued: “When it arrived at our saleroom there was literally a queue of passers-by wanting their picture taken with it. It’s just so British. It’s an underdog, an unloved car – yet everyone wants a piece of it. Quite remarkable for a twenty-year-old yellow Fiat!”