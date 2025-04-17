Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bella Ramsey is sick of answering one particular question about their character on The Last of Us.

During a press tour promoting the HBO adaptation of the hit video game series, in which Ramsey plays orphaned apocalyptic world survivor Ellie, the star, 21, was repeatedly asked a question about preparing for the second season.

“I’ve been on a three week press tour, and this is the most common question I get asked: ‘So, Bella, Ellie was 14 in season one [of The Last of Us], she’s now 19 in season two, there’s a five year age gap, how did you prepare to play an older Ellie in season two?’” Ramsey told Heart radio’s Dev Griffin, eliciting laughs from the host.

“I’ve grown up! Ellie’s grown up! There's nothing to tell! I’ve got nothing to say to you!” Ramsey said. “I’m going to get asked that question, probably, every day for the next few weeks, so no offense to everyone asking that question, but that’s the question I am a little bit sick of.”

Season two of The Last of Us debuted April 13 in the U.S. and April 14 in the U.K. Episodes will be released weekly through May 26. The first season resulted in 24 Emmy nominations and eight wins, including Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Nick Offerman.

As Ramsey explained to Heart, season two picks up five years after the dramatic season one finale. The seven-episode season sees Ramsey and Pedro Pascal reprising their roles as Joel and Ellie, survivors of a deadly mass fungal infection that destroys the world. Season two adapts the events of the game’s sequel, The Last of Us Part II.

Bella Ramsey (right) as Ella and Isabela Merced (right) as Dina in 'The Last of Us' season 2 ( Max )

Without revealing any spoilers, season two will feature Ramsey’s Ellie getting physical. They went through a rigorous training process to prepare for the action, they told Heart.

“I have done a lot of training,” they said. “I did two months of jujitsu and other martial arts; boxing, fighting, combat training, before we started shooting.”

Ramsey added: “I’m quite well equipped to take someone down if necessary.”

In the first episode of the new season, viewers are introduced to Isabela Merced, who plays Ellie’s friend Dina. Fans of the show were thrilled with the casting, sharing their reactions to the premiere on X.

“Isabela Merced, you understood the assignment. you understood it so well that i cried. you did good, kid. you are dina,” one wrote.

Get Apple TV+ for £2.99/month for 3 months Offer ends 24 April 2025. £2.99/month for first 3 months, then £8.99/month. Terms apply. Accept offer ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Get Apple TV+ for £2.99/month for 3 months Offer ends 24 April 2025. £2.99/month for first 3 months, then £8.99/month. Terms apply. Accept offer ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“I agree!! she was outstanding as dina. i was amazed by her expressions, her aura, just the way she portrayed her during this first episode she is absolutely fantastic! she IS dina!!!!” added another.

Season two of The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9pm ET on Max.