Bella Ramsey still has to do normal 19-year-old things despite starring in one of the biggest shows in the world right now, like taking her driving test.

HBO’s The Last of Us star recently recalled seeing herself plastered across billboards for the show while taking her driving exam in the UK, which, sadly, she failed.

Back in her Leicestershire home after attending the show’s premiere in Los Angeles, Ramsey told the BBC: “It’s weirder seeing billboards locally than it was in LA.

“I took my driving test the other day – which I failed – and during that, I kept driving past the billboards, which was quite strange.”

Ramsey plays Ellie in the video game adaptation about a fungal infection taking over the world alongside Pedro Pascal as her protector, Joel.

In the same interview, Ramsey said that a second series of the show was “pretty likely”, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

“If people keep watching, I think [a second series] is pretty likely. It’s down to the guys at HBO,” she said.

Bella Ramsey (left) and the poster for ‘The Last of Us’ (Getty Images/Courtesy of HBO)

The show’s second episode saw the largest audience growth in HBO’s 50-year history, jumping 22 per cent to 5.7 million on Sunday (22 January) night in the US.

On the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, The Last of Us has achieved the highest-ever score for a live-action video game adaptation.

The second episode, aptly titled “Infected”, ended with a repulsive “kiss” scene, which the creators later explained in an interview.

The Last of Us is available to watch in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW, with the third episode arriving next Sunday (29 February).