Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Melanie Lynskey, who starred in the latest episode of The Last of Us as a ruthless warlord, has responded to criticism of her casting in the HBO video game adaptation.

The Yellowjackets star, who plays revolutionary leader Kathleen in the hit show, defended herself on Twitter on Wednesday (8 February), after America’s Next Top Model winner Adrianne Curry wrote that “[Lynskey’s] body says life of luxury… not post-apocalyptic warlord”.

In the since-deleted tweet, Curry also referenced the Terminator franchise, adding: “Where is Linda Hamilton when you need her?”

Lynskey then called out Curry for sharing a photo of her in a glamorous magazine shoot to make her point.

“Firstly – this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last of Us,” Lynskey wrote.

“And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned and executed an overthrow of Fedra. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for.”

She later posted a separate thread, praising The Last of Us co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann for casting her.

“I wanted her to be feminine, and soft-voiced, and all the things that we’ve been told are ‘weak’. Because honestly, f*** that,” Lynskey tweeted.

“I understand that some people are mad that I’m not the typical casting for this role. That’s thrilling to me,” she added. “Other than the moments after action is called, when you feel like you’re actually in someone else’s body, the most exciting part of my job is subverting expectations.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In response, Curry commented on Lynskey’s post, writing: “I said she was too soft spoken, short and curvaceous for me to buy as a ‘warlord’ over warrior men in a group of savage humans in post apocalyptical societal collapse.”

Curry added: “She cropped out what I said about her perfect hour glass frame being the most desirable to men. Seems quite manipulative.”

This week, Ben Shapiro was also mocked for his “hilarious” complaint about the fan-favourite show, which has been renewed for a second season.

The drama follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they embark on a treacherous trek across a post-apocalyptic America.