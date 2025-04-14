Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Last of Us season two has introduced a handful of new characters, but there’s one in particular that has become an immediate fan-favorite.

The second season of Max’s hit post-apocalyptic series, based on the popular video games, sees Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey reprise their lead roles as Joel and Ellie.

*Warning — Spoilers for episode one of The Last of Us season two to follow*

In the first episode, titled “Future Days,” the story picks up five years after the events in the season one finale, with Joel and Ellie now settled in Wyoming. There, Joel and Ellie have become part of the community.

We are also introduced to Dina (Isabela Merced), Ellie’s friend and fellow member of the Wyoming settlement, with whom she tracks down infected.

In one scene, the two attend a dance where Dina takes Ellie by the hand, leading her to the dance floor. As they start dancing and exchanging flirtatious glances, Ellie leans in and whispers, “Every guy in this room is staring at you right now.”

“Maybe they’re staring at you?” Dina responds. “Maybe they’re jealous of you.”

open image in gallery Bella Ramsey (left) as Ellie and Isabela Merced (right) as Dina in ‘The Last of Us’ season two ( Max )

“No reason to be. I’m not a threat,” Ellie says. However, Dina tells her, “Oh Ellie. I think they should be terrified of you,” before leaning in for a kiss.

The scene, which closely mirrors that of the original video game, has resonated with fans who lauded Merced’s “perfect” performance.

“She really played her part so well! That scene was so perfect!” a one X user wrote, with a second noting: “She was cast so well!!!”

“Isabela Merced, you understood the assignment. you understood it so well that i cried. you did good, kid. you are dina,” a third viewer praised.

“is it me or is this a copy by copy of a scene in the game!?!” another asked in disbelief.

“i agree!! she was outstanding as dina. i was amazed by her expressions, her aura, just the way she portrayed her during this first episode she is absolutely fantastic! she IS dina!!!!” another added.

open image in gallery Ellie and Dina have an important partnership in ‘The Last of Us: Part II’ ( Liane Hentscher/HBO )

Merced broke out as a child actor as the lead of Nickelodeon’s 100 Things to Do Before High School (2014–2016) and more recently starred in the critically panned Madame Web (2024).

She also starred as the titular character in the live-action Dora the Explorer adaptation, Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019), and played main roles in the romantic drama Turtles All the Way Down (2024) and Alien: Romulus (2024).

While Dina’s introduction has left many fans overjoyed, the introduction of another major season two character, Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), has left several others in “mourning.”

In a four-star review of the new season, The Independent’s Nick Hilton wrote: “ The world has ended over and over, on screens big and small, but it has rarely been as plausible – or compelling – as the barbaric wasteland in the second season of Last of Us.”

Season two of The Last of Us airs Sundays at 9pm ET on Max.