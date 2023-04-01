The Last of Us season two filming location may provide a big plot hint

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The filming location for The Last of Us season two has been revealed and it might tell fans what direction the producers are taking the series.

The first season of the HBO video game adaptation was shot in Alberta, Canada, which doubled for locations such as Texas, Wyoming and Missouri.

On Friday (31 March), Deadline reported that the second series will be filmed 1000 kilometres west of Alberta in Vancouver.

While this detail may not initially seem important, fans of the video games will know that a significant part of the story in Part II takes place in the USA’s Pacific Northwest.

While showrunners Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin have confirmed that season two will cover events from the game’s 2020 sequel, they’ve also said that it won’t be the only season to do so.

*Warning – Major spoilers ahead for The Last of Us: Part II*

‘The Last of Us’ (Â© 2023 Home Box Office, Inc. Al)

The move to Vancouver may imply that we’ll see Pedro Pascal’s Joel die in season two. In the game, Ellie travels to Seattle, Washington after fleeing Jackson, Wyoming to avenge Joel’s death.

Vancouver is situated only a couple of hours away from Seattle, just across the US-Canada border. As it sounds like little filming will take place in Alberta – the double for Jackson – we may not see too much of Pascal in the second season after all.

The co-creators recently confirmed that Bella Ramsey would reprise her role as Ellie, despite the fact that there is a five-year time jump between the first game and the sequel.

“The only way we would ever, ever consider re-casting Bella is if she said, ‘I don’t want to work with you guys anymore.’ And even then, we’re not sure we would grant her that. We might still force her to come back to season two,” Druckmann said.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In the world of The Last of Us, Ellie would go from 14 to 19 years old between series.

Druckmann – who co-created the PlayStation game as well as the show – pointed out that Ramsey is 19 now and will be even older by the time they start shooting. She was 17 when production began on season one.

The Last of Us season one concluded with its ninth episode on 12 March. The finale finally revealed how Ellie became immune to the Cordyceps infection.

Meanwhile, Ramsey issued a depressing update about when fans might expect the second season to air.