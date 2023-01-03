Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As has become customary in January, The Masked Singer is back on our screens to kick off the year in chaotic fashion.

Joel Dommett takes charge of proceedings once again as 13 celebrities dressed in creative disguises show off their vocals every weekend on ITV.

The audience at home and in the studio are not the only ones guessing their identities, however. Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross are the judging panel, determining who progresses to the next stages of the competition.

After the first episode, Ghost was unveiled as football star Chris Kamara, and became the season’s first eliminated contestant.

Among the costumes competing this time around are Phoenix, Knitting, Jellyfish and Jacket Potato.

However, one of the most amusing identities in store for this season is Rubbish – a green refuse bin with bottles and cans emerging from the top.

(Note for The Masked Singer producers: perhaps the proper name for this character should be “Recycling”...)

Here’s everything we know about Rubbish so far.

Who is Rubbish?

Who is Rubbish on ‘The Masked Singer’? (ITV)

Rubbish will make their first appearance on the show on Saturday 7 January – as of yet, they have not performed, and there have been no official identity clues revealed.

So, there isn’t much to know about Rubbish yet, apart from the tagline: “There's no time to waste – it's Rubbish!”

If the costume is any hint of the celebrity inside, it may indicate someone who’s famous for working with cleaning, waste, or decluttering.

With this in mind, Kim Woodburn, who came to widespread popularity for her time hosting How Clean is Your House?, could be a figure behind the mask.

Another possibility could be Marie Kondo, whose Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, had viewers getting rid of things in their homes that did not “spark joy”.

For now, we’ll have to speculate – but it will be interesting to find out whether Rubbish’s singing voice reflects their name in the coming episodes.

The Masked Singer airs Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.