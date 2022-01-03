The Masked Singer: Second celebrity revealed after Snow Leopard is unmasked
Who was under the furry mask?
The Masked Singer is officially underway with the second celebrity contestant already having been revealed.
The hit ITV reality series – which sees stars dress up in wacky costumes and perform cover songs to a panel of judges who attempt to decipher their identities using clues – returned to ITV on Saturday (1 January).
On yesterday’s episode (2 January), Snow Leopard was voted off.
After the vote was revealed, the furry persona unmasked themselves in front of the studio audience and judges.
Underneath the costume was the broadcaster Gloria Hunniford.
Speaking to the show’s presenter Joel Dommett after she was unmasked, the star said: “I started to sing when I was seven and I hate to tell you but it was pre-television days. But I haven’t sung on stage in something like 27 years.”
The 81-year-old added:” I couldn’t believe it when I was asked to take part.”
She went on to call judge Jonathan Ross “too clever for his own good” after he had managed to guess who she was before the big reveal.
One of the clues given for Snow Leopard referred to the presenter’s fear of water, which she revealed is due to her inability to swim.
Hunniford performed one final time on the show, singing Shirley Bassey’s 1967 hit “Big Spender”.
Her exit from the show follows after Saturday’s episode (1 January) saw Chandelier unmasked and revealed to be M People singer Heather Small.
This year’s judging panel includes Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.
The Masked Singer continues on Saturday 8 January at 7.00pm on ITV.
