Magicians Penn & Teller were the next celebrities to be eliminated from the second round of contestants onThe Masked Singer after the pair was revealed to be Hydra.

On Wednesday (6 April), the fifth episode of the season saw Hydra compete against Armadillo in a final sing-off to try to save their spot on the show.

However, judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, and guest panellist Nicole Byer voted to save Armadillo after his rendition of “Walking the Dog”.

While Hydra’s performance of Spin Doctors’ “Two Princes” didn’t end up saving their place in the competition, the judges were given a final guess before they were forced to unmask.

Thicke stuck with his original guess of Matt Stone and Trey Parker, McCarthy stayed with Bert and Ernie, Jeong went with Will Arnett and Zach Galifianakis, and Scherzinger chose Will Ferrell and John C Reilly.

Yet, it was Byer who successfully guessed that the iconic magic duo was under the mask.

During their limited time on the series, the clues that were revealed about Hydra’s identity included a deck of Joker cards, a reference to Miami, and a Magic 8-ball with the fortune “Ask your amigos”.

Penn & Teller join previously unveiled participants Christie Brinkley as Lemur, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Joe Buck as Ram, and Duff Goldman as McTerrier.

The Masked Singer continues on Wednesdays at 8pm on Fox.