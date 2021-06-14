The Morning Show season two has been given a release date and its first trailer.

The Apple TV+ original is centred around a #MeToo-esque sexual misconduct scandal on the set of a New York breakfast programme and the subsequent rivalry it sparks between news anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and newcomer Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon).

Season two will arrive on 17 September, with new episodes dropping weekly on the streaming service.

*Spoilers for season one of The Morning Show below*

The trailer, which was released on Monday (14 June), picks up after the end of season one, in which Alex and Bradley exposed the toxic culture of sexism and cover ups at their network live on air.

Alex has now left The Morning Show, but channel executive Cory (Billy Crudup) is now desperate to get her back to the show.

Meanwhile, Bradley is still working on the show, where she now co-hosts alongside new presenter Eric (Hasan Minhaj).

Returning cast members including Steve Carell, Bel Powley and Marcia Gay Harden.

They are joined by newcomers including The Good Wife’s Julianna Margulies, Russian Doll’s Greta Lee, Patriot Act host Minhaj, Ruairi O’Connor, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian and Valeria Golino.

The Morning Show season two comes to Apple TV+ on 17 September.