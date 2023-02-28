Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s official – The Night Manager is returning for a surprise second season.

Tom Hiddleston is set to reprise his role as Jonathan Pine in a second series of the hit John Le Carré adaptation, produced by Amazon Prime Video and the BBC.

Deadline reports that season two will begin filming later this year in London and South America, under the codename Steelworks.

Alongside Hiddleston, David Farr – who wrote the original – will return as a writer on the second season.

The hugely popular 2016 show also starred Elizabeth Debicki, Tom Hollander, Olivia Colman, David Harewood and Hugh Laurie.

The release of a forthcoming second season has been speculated ever since.

As per Deadline, series two will be set in the present day and see Hiddleston’s protagonist face a “new, even more deadly challenge” after he is informed that Laurie’s British arms dealer Richard Roper is dead.

The first season, written by Farr and directed by Susanne Bier, followed Pine, the night manager of a luxury Cairo hotel and ex-British soldier, who is hired by an intelligence officer to infiltrate Roper’s inner circle.

It was a huge success, going on to win two Emmy awards and three Golden Globes. The show was aired on AMC in the US, and prompted multiple subsequent le Carré adaptations from The Ink Factory, which is run by the author’s sons Simon and Stephen Cornwell.

There was also a Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kooper.

Further details about the show’s second season with Hiddleston, including a release date, are yet to be announced.