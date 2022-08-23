Jump to content
‘So this happened!’ The OC stars reunite for ‘Cooper family reunion’ in new photo

Former stars of the hit teen show reunited for a ‘family photo’

Nicole Vassell
Tuesday 23 August 2022 09:11
Mischa Barton laments being on the OC

Former The OC stars Mischa Barton, Tate Donovan and Melinda Clarke have teamed up for a brief reunion.

The actors played the Cooper family on the hit Noughties drama, with Donovan and Clarke portraying Jimmy and Julie Cooper and Barton played their troubled daughter, Marissa.

Throughout the series, the Coopers were a central part of many storylines and experienced several significant family traumas, such as bankruptcy, divorce and death.

At a fan event in Charleston, South Carolina, the actors met up and honoured their older characters’ relationships.

“SO THIS HAPPENED! Cooper family reunion!” Clarke began her caption on the photo on Monday (22 August). “Warmed my heart to see these two, @mischabarton and @t8dono, at @tripleellc in Charleston.”

“Aww family photo, so good to catch up with you,” Barton added, while Donovan wrote: “So great to see you all y’all” with a heart-eyes emoji.

The OC stars Tate Donovan, Melinda Clarke and Mischa Barton

(Instagram / Melinda Clarke)

They weren’t the only people who were excited by the reunion. The trio’s former co-star Rachel Bilson, who played Marissa’s best friend Summer Roberts on the show, also chimed in with her appreciation.

Melinda Clarke and Kelly Rowan, stars of The OC

(Instagram / Melinda Clarke)

“And that’s the coop scoop!!!! Love all 3 of these faces,” Bilson commented.

Elsewhere, Clarke also recently met up with former co-star Kelly Rowan, who played Kirsten Cohen on the show.

“THIS MADE MY DAY!” Clarke captioned the picture, before sharing that it had been the first time they’d seen each other in person since 2019.

