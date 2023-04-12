The Penguin teaser: Colin Farrell waddles his way into The Batman spin-off

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The first teaser for Colin Farrell’s The Penguin spin-off was released during Warner Bros Discovery’s Max presentation on Wednesday (12 April).

The media giant announced a slew of new content as it revealed that its streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+ are officially being combined into one platform dubbed simply, Max.

Farrell first starred as the mob boss (AKA Oswald Cobblepot) in Matt Reeves’s 2022 movie The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

The trailer shows Farrell waddling up stars with a typical penguin sway and delivering lines like: “I’ll cut you like a goddamn fish.”

Yet more rain pours down on Gotham City after it was reported that The Batman featured over an hour of rainy sequences.

It also shows Oswald clinking glasses with Sofia Falcone (played by Cristin Milioti), the daughter of John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone.

The series also stars Theo Rossi, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Carmen Ejogo, François Chau, and David H Holmes.

Colin Farrell in ‘The Penguin’ (Courtesy of Max)

Reeves will serve as executive producer on the series, while Craig Zobel (Mare of Easttown) is named as director for the first three episodes.

As well as The Penguin, Warner Bros announced Wednesday that a new Harry Potter TV series is officially moving forward after The Independent confirmed that the company was “in talks” with author JK Rowling last week.

Other announcements included a new How I Met Your Mother spin-off and another Game of Thrones prequel following the success of House of the Dragon last summer.

Last year, Danny DeVito insisted that his version of The Penguin was superior to Farrell’s. The American actor played the villain in the 1992 Tim Burton release Batman Returns.

“I love Colin. He’s a terrific guy. My Penguin was better,” DeVito told Vanity Fair’s lie detector test.

The Penguin is slated for a 2024 release.