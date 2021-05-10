The release of forthcoming US animated series The Prince has reportedly been put on hold following the death of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on 9 April at the age of 99, at his home in Windsor Castle.

Days before the duke’s death, The Prince’s writer-producer Gary Janetti had teased the forthcoming release of the series on US streaming service HBO Max.

The series is a satire lampooning the British royal family, focusing on George, the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton. It was previously expected to debut this spring.

The Hollywood Reporter writes that Philip was depicted in the tongue-in-cheek series as being in a “decrepit state”, and that the portrayal is generally unflattering.

HBO Max confirmed to the publication that The Prince’s debut has been postponed, saying: “We were saddened to learn of Prince Philip’s passing and will adjust plans for the series debut. A new date will be announced at a later time.”

Per the report, it is not yet known whether Prince Philip’s character will be re-designed in light of his death, or if any edits will be made to the story.

The late royal is voiced by Dan Stevens. Also featuring among the voice cast are Janetti himself (as Prince George), Orlando Bloom (as Prince Harry), Lucy Punch (as Kate), Condola Rashad (as Meghan Markle), Iwan Rheon (as Prince William) and Sophie Turner (as Princess Charlotte).