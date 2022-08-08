Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rosario Dawson has said she “can’t be trusted” after falsely announcing a third season of The Punisher.

The actor, who appeared in several of Netflix’s Marvel shows, shared the revelation that the series would return during a panel appearance on Sunday (7 August).

She excitedly told the surprised audience: “I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again.”

However, it’s since been brought to Dawson’s attention that this isn’t the case – or, if it is, Marvel is keeping any announcement close to its chest.

“I can’t be trusted…!” she wrote on Twitter, clarifying how she made the error.

“Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear…”

Rosario Dawson clarifies how she falsely announced ‘The Punisher’ season three (Twitter)

The Punisher starred Jon Bernthal in the title role.

Currently, the only MCU revival of Netflix’s Marvel series that has been announced is Daredevil.

However, Krysten Ritter will reprise her role of Jessica Jones, too, in future Marvel shows on Disney+.