Rosario Dawson explains how she came to falsely announce The Punisher season 3
‘I can’t be trusted,’ she told followers
Rosario Dawson has said she “can’t be trusted” after falsely announcing a third season of The Punisher.
The actor, who appeared in several of Netflix’s Marvel shows, shared the revelation that the series would return during a panel appearance on Sunday (7 August).
She excitedly told the surprised audience: “I found out yesterday that The Punisher was happening again.”
However, it’s since been brought to Dawson’s attention that this isn’t the case – or, if it is, Marvel is keeping any announcement close to its chest.
“I can’t be trusted…!” she wrote on Twitter, clarifying how she made the error.
“Getting intel from fans during signings is iffy apparently. My bad. I get excited. Confirmation is key when you’re told what you want to hear…”
The Punisher starred Jon Bernthal in the title role.
Currently, the only MCU revival of Netflix’s Marvel series that has been announced is Daredevil.
However, Krysten Ritter will reprise her role of Jessica Jones, too, in future Marvel shows on Disney+.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies