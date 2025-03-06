Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Furious Netflix users have pointed out a glaring issue with the streaming service after their favourite show was cancelled.

On Wednesday (5 March), actor Colton Dunn informed his followers that spy drama The Recruit was no more – news that has been met with outcry from fans who believe the show was released too close to similar seriesThe Night Agent.

“The Recruit has been cancelled y’all,” he wrote on Instagram, calling the news “such a bummer”.

He added: “I’ll share some pics and fun memories on IG but just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched. I’m AVAILABLE NOW!”

The Recruit followed a CIA lawyer (Noah Centineo) as he grappled with international tensions in Russia and, in the show’s second season, South Korea. Dunn appeared in the series as Lester Kitchens.

It started life in December 2022, with the follow up arriving more than two years later in January 2025.

Responses to the show’s return were generally positive, but many drew comparisons to The Night Agent, a more successful spy thriller that returned for a second season just before The Recruit.

Unlike The Night Agent’s second season, The Recruit has underperformed – and fans of the cancelled show are now complaining that The Night Agent stole The Recruit’s limelight.

They’re blaming the streamers’ scheduling decision for “unfairly” putting the writing on the wall for the show.

“They released this and the night agent within the same month. What did they expect,” one viewer wrote, with another adding: “Kept on confusing this show for The Night Agent anytime I saw news about it so maybe it was destined to be axed.”

‘The Recruit’ and ‘The Night Agent’ returned within weeks of each other ( Netflix )

An additional fan chimed in on X/Twitter: “That happens when you premiere two espionage series in the same month!”

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.

Creator Alexi Hawley has shared a “love letter” about the show’s cancellation, revealing he wants to make a film to wrap up the show.

"We'd all be there in a heartbeat,” he wrote. “If not, man, we left it all on the field. For those who haven't yet watched, dive in. I swear to God you'll enjoy the ride. In an age of shows that feel like homework, The Recruit is a blast that has stakes and humour and hardcore action which will keep you learning forward.”