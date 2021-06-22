The Simpsons is never going to end. Ever

The Simpsons producer Mike Reiss has addressed the possibility of the long-running cartoon series coming to an end.

The series is currently in its 32nd broadcast season, and has already been renewed for two more.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Reiss said that the show “may just go on forever”, adding that any attempt at a finite conclusion would result in reboots, spin-offs and movie adaptations shortly after.

“It’s sort of built like the kind of show that runs forever,” he said. “The Simpsons is just about the world, about humanity and what’s going on in the world and what we do as humans, and for us to give up on the show is to say we’ve explored everything human beings can do and anything that can ever happen in the world.

“It’s the same with Saturday Night Live or The Daily Show, anything that’s covering current events should keep going because why should it stop?”

He added: “The show could run forever…and even if The Simpsons gets cancelled, five years later it’ll get rebooted, or spin-offs. Certainly, there would be another movie. We haven’t even had a chance to go and come back again.”

It is widely accepted among fans that the “golden age” of The Simpsons ended around its ninth or tenth season, but the series still retains a significant viewership.

The Simpsons can be watched now on Disney Plus.