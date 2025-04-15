Simpsons voice actor says stepping away from Apu role ‘required a deep dive’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Simpsons voice actor Hank Azaria has explained in a new interview why he chose to step back from voicing Apu Nahasapeemapetilon following controversy surrounding the character.

Azaria voiced the Indian shopkeeper on the animated comedy for 30 years, but his depiction faced high-profile criticism in 2017 with the release of a documentary titled The Problem with Apu.

The film saw comedian Hari Kondabolu investigate why the character was problematic and a racial stereotype.

Simpsons writer, producer and erstwhile showrunner Mike Reiss confirmed in 2018 that the sitcom had decided to retire Apu.

In a new discussion on the topic, Azaria has told the Pablo Torre Finds Out podcast that his decision to step away from Apu “required a deep dive”.

Azaria explained that the character’s voice was inspired by Peter Sellars's performance in the 1968 film The Party, where the British actor wore brownface.

“What’s the difference between Inspector Clouseau, a silly French voice, or Doctor Strangelove, a silly German voice, and Hrundi V Bakshi, a rather silly Indian voice?” asked Azaria.

“And it’s a question I still get asked. People will say comments still to this day, ‘Why can you do [Italian Simpsons character] Luigi and that’s not offensive? Why can you talk like [stereotypical hick character] Cletus and that’s not a problem, but you can’t do Apu? Right?”

“Honestly, at first, I thought let me look into this, and then I’ll go back to doing the voice, and say I understand, but I’m going to keep doing this. And I was surprised myself that I came down on, ‘No, actually, I think I am participating in a harm here.’”

He also said he is “not a hero” and had a “professional public decision to make” when he left the character.

The 60-year-old went on to express his regret after learning that Apu was often cited when hate crimes were committed against South Asian people. “It became a slur when convenience store guys were stabbed or shot or robbed, you know,” he noted.

“There’s all this other stereotyping and things that have teeth in them that affect people of colour in this country. So, while Apu might not be the most important thing in the world, it’s a window into something quite important.”

Azaria had previously apologised for voicing Apu.

In 2021 he told the Armchair Expert podcast that: “I was speaking at my son’s school, I was talking to the Indian kids there because I wanted to get their input. A 17-year-old ... he’s never even seen The Simpsons but knows what Apu means. It’s practically a slur at this point. All he knows is that is how his people are thought of and represented to many people in this country.”

“I really do apologise,” Azaria continued. “It’s important. I apologise for my part in creating that and participating in that. Part of me feels like I need to go to every single Indian person in this country and personally apologise. And sometimes I do.”