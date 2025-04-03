Future of The Simpsons announced following 36 seasons on air

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Despite being on air for 36 seasons, The Simpsons is showing no signs of going away with Fox announcing that it has been renewed.

Fans can look forward to four more seasons of the long-running show with the network handing the same deals to Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers and American Dad.

Michael Thorn, the president of Fox Television Network, said in a statement: “This new deal celebrates the eternal popularity of these iconic comedies, as well as the enduring, prolific relationship we continue to enjoy with our friends at 20th Television Animation and the brilliant creators - that goes double for Seth this time around - and incredible voices behind these contemporary classics.”

Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment, added: “The longevity of this agreement reaffirms our commitment to the successful partnership we’ve built with the incredible team at Disney. This collaboration has and will continue to generate meaningful long-term value and strategically build audiences from Fox to Hulu to fans worldwide.”

Marci Proietto, head of 20th Television Animation, also said: “This historic four-season order from our longtime partners at Fox is truly monumental for these iconic animated series. We are so proud that these legendary shows will continue for hundreds of more episodes, allowing new and longstanding fans to watch, rewatch and experience more of The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad and Bob’s Burgers for years to come.”

This means that The Simpsons, which already holds the record for the most amount of seasons for a scripted US primetime show, will extend that run to a whopping 40 seasons.

In addition, Bob’s Burgers will now go on for 19 seasons, Family Guy for 27 seasons and American Dad for 23.

Homer, Maggie and Marge in ‘The Simpsons' ( Disney )

It comes after The Simpsons was given a new home on UK television having been broadcast on Channel 4 since 2004. In December it was announced that from January 2025 it will no longer air at its 6:30 pm weekday slot.

The broadcaster has chosen to move the animated sitcom to E4, starting with season 32. Meanwhile, new seasons of the show, including season 36, will premiere on Disney + before airing on E4. The new seasons will also be available on Channel 4’s streaming service for a limited time.

Explaining the decision, Polly Scates, Head of Acquisitions at Channel 4, said that the move was embracing the “generational shift that is taking place in TV viewing to reach younger viewers, who engage with both the popular entertainment channel E4 and streaming platforms.”

“The Simpsons and Channel 4 have a historic relationship, and I’m delighted that we will continue to bring this much loved and iconic series to our audience.”