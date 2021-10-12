The Sopranos is considered by many to be one of the great TV shows of all time.

Despite this, some of the acclaimed drama’s stars have never actually sat down and watched it.

Robert Iler, who played Tony and Carmela’s son, AJ, has made no secret of the fact he has never taken the time to wade through all six seasons of the series.

However, in a new podcast, the actor has shared the reason why while discussing prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

“I think at this point watching 83 hours, or whatever it is, of James [Gandolfini] would just be really rough,” he said.

Gandolfini, who played Tony, died of a heart attack in 2013, when he was 51.

“When I watch stuff, I love to watch TV alone, and just sitting there, you know... I’ve been watching TV before where it’s a movie and Jim popped up and I didn’t know he was in it and I had to turn it off,” Iler continued.

“I can’t imagine 83 hours and weeks and weeks and weeks of seeing his face; maybe after a couple of episodes, it gets easier.”

Robert Iler as AJ Soprano in ‘The Sopranos’ (HBO)

He added: “The idea of watching it definitely doesn’t bring joy to mind.”

The Many Saints of Newark is in UK cinemas now.