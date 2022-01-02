The Tourist viewers accuse show of ‘ripping off’ Steven Spielberg TV movie Duel

One viewer called new series ‘an absolute dead pinch’

Jacob Stolworthy
Sunday 02 January 2022 09:26
Trailer for BBC's The Tourist

The Tourist viewers are expressing their delight at seeing Jamie Dornan back on their TV screens.

Irish actor Dornan has returned in the prime time BBC mystery drama, which follows a man left with amnesia after being rammed off the road in the Australian outback.

The first episode aired on Saturday (1 January), with all six becoming available on iPlayer.

Following its broadcast, though, many couldn’t help but draw comparisons to Steven Spielberg’s Duel.

The opening scene of The Tourist sees Dornan’s character chased by a huge lorry for seemingly no rhyme or reason, which is the exact plot of Spielberg’s 1971 TV movie starring Dennis Weaver.

While some called the opening scene a homage, others felt it was too direct of a rip off.

“Why is opening of The Tourist a rip off of 70’s film Duel?” one viewer asked, with another adding: Well 10 minutes into The Tourist on #BBCOne & it’s an absolute dead pinch of the Steven Spielberg film Duel with Dennis Weaver!”

One other viewer stated: “I quite enjoyed the first episode of The Tourist, clearly the opening sequence was heavily inspired by Duel though…” with one more writing: “I hope there’s more to The Tourist than the plot of Duel.”

Others used the opportunity to praise Duel, which was Spielberg’s debut, and urge anyone who’s never seen it to seek it out.

Jamie Dornan’s new BBC show ‘The Tourist’ is drawing strong ‘Duel’ comparisons

(BBC)

The Independent gave The Tourist five stars, commending Dornan’s performance in particular.

Episode two airs on Sunday (2 January) at 9pm on BBC One. The entire series is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

