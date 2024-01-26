Feeling Faithful? How to apply for the next series of The Traitors

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

BBC One’s wildly popular reality game show The Traitors aired its season two finale on Friday (26 January).

Hosted by Claudia Winkleman, the murder mystery-style concept brings 22 strangers together at a Scottish castle to compete in a series of challenges for the chance to win £120,000.

The first season, which debuted last year, quickly became a hit, landing an average of 5.4 million viewers. Last year, the US even released its own version, hosted by Alan Cumming.

Now the BBC is looking for its next group of contestants to join the 2025 series. And you better apply quickly before the application deadline on 11 February.

“We are looking for smart, funny and strategic people to take part in the ultimate game of trust and treachery for a significant cash prize,” the call for contestants reads. “Do you have what it takes to catch a Traitor? Or would you betray a Faithful in order to win? Get them before they get you!”

Find the application form on the BBC website here.

To find out if you meet the requirements to join the UK cast, read below:

All applicants must be at least 18 years old and must have the right to legally reside in the UK.

The Traitors (BBC/Studio Lambert/Paul Chappells)

You must be available to take part in the programme, which will last up to four weeks, with filming expected to take place this spring or summer.

During a recent appearance on BBC’s Woman’s Hour, Winkleman called The Traitors “problematic”.

Asked why the all-male group of Traitors keep on sending women home and whether the series might have a problem with ageism, since only one contestant over the age of 45 remains, she responded: “I would like to sit down and have quite a few conversations about it.

“I mean, lots of people haven’t and they’re listening now and they go ‘oh, this sounds all right’ so I’m not going to say any names, but yeah, it’s problematic,” she said.

“I don’t want to say anything because what if people haven’t watched?” Winkleman added. “But then you’ll carry on watching and you will see. And that is all I can say.”

The Traitors season two finale is available to stream on Peacock.