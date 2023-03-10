Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dawn French and Claudia Winkleman have posed in a picture together, in which the pair look bizarrely similar.

The Vicar Of Dibley star, 65, struck an uncanny resemblance to the Strictly Come Dancing host, 51, in a playful Instagram selfie taken as they filmed a skit based on Winkleman’s hit BBC series The Traitors.

The sketch, which will appear as part of BBC’s Red Nose Day programming on 17 March, will see French perform alongside her longtime comedy partner Jennifer Saunders, according to the BBC.

In an Instagram post captioned: “Coming soon…#traitors #comicrelief,” French and Winkleman smile next to eachother as the comedian wears a jet black wig, cut into a bob with a fringe, resembling the presenter’s iconic hairstyle.

In the photograph, the words “Claudia Winkle” are placed over the real Winkleman, while the words “Also Claudia Winkle” are placed over French.

It comes after the BBC announced on Monday (6 March) that Winkleman and French would appear alongside Saunders and the former Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry in a sketch based on The Traitors.

The reality TV show, hosted by Winkleman, first aired in November and became a hit with its plot twists and suspenseful episodes.

Comic Relief’s founder Richard Curtis shared the news during Winkleman’s Radio 2 show.

Claudia Winkleman hosts the BBC’s hit game show The Traitors (BBC)

Curtis, 66, revealed the first celebrity to join the star-studded sketch will be chef and food writer Dame Berry.

French, who is set to play Winkleman in the sketch, will gather Faithful and Traitors celebrities for a whodunnit.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Winkleman told the BBC: “I can’t wait for people to see this sketch. I’m so grateful to Comic Relief for putting the whole thing together. I feel like I’m in an alternate universe, and I like it.”

Saunders said: “Worst day of my life, I don’t know why I agree to these things. The only reason why I agreed to this one was to meet Mary Berry.”

French quipped: “This was the second worst day of my life. The absolute worst one was meeting Jennifer Saunders.

“The only reason I agreed to this one was to show Claudia Winkleman the horror that awaits her in the mirror in 30 years’ time…”

Curtis concluded: “I’m unbelievably excited about this sketch. The Traitors is the most brilliant reality show of all time, and I hope that we can mercilessly tear it apart.

“There’s a very impressive group of actors who gathered together to destroy the reputation of Claudia Winkleman and the BBC in aid of Comic Relief.”

Comic Relief Night of TV will air on the 17 of March, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.