The Traitors star Hannah says she ‘wasn’t too mad’ when she learnt of betrayal

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Traitors star Hannah Byczkowski has admitted that a last-minute betrayal on the programme didn’t affect her as much as fans might have expected.

Spoilers for The Traitors finale follow – you have been warned!

The series ended on Thursday (22 December), with a finale that saw Hannah, Meryl and Aaron split a prize of £101,050 after correctly eliminating Traitors Kieran and Wilfred.

Wilfred had been one of Hannah’s closest friends throughout the process. When Wilfred was unveiled as a secret Traitor in the show’s final moments, Hannah and the other Faithfuls were visibly emotional.

The winners appeared on Friday’s (23 December) edition of This Morning, and spoke out about their experiences on the show.

“When you actually found out they were Traitors, were you a little bit hurt?” co-host Josie Gibson asked.

“Well, when Wilf said it, I did think, ‘well, we’ve just won 100 grand, so…’” Hannah said in response.

She continued: “I felt like I couldn’t be too mad. I put something on social media about how he was my best friend. But if he’d have taken all the money away…”

“I think when we got them out, we didn’t feel hurt,” fellow winner Meryl added. “When Alyssa got out, Alyssa was my friend from the very start. I was sad to lose my friend, but the whole point of the game was to get out the Traitors.

“It’s hard to differentiate between your friendships and the [competition], because you do build such genuine friendships.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Claudia Winkleman and the cast of The Traitors (BBC/Studio Lambert Associates/Paul Chappells)

Elsewhere in the winners’ appearance on This Morning, they spoke about what it has been like adjusting to life as public figures. For Byczkowski, the online responses in particular have been surprisingly warm.

“It’s really weird, people keep asking for pictures!” she said.” I’m like, ‘but I look rubbish, can’t you wait ‘til I’ve done my makeup?’ But it’s lovely, the public have been so nice. I was expecting social media to be like – you know what happens on social media. But everyone has been brilliant so far.”

Aaron then chimed in and revealed that This Morning presenter Rylan was one of many people who’d sent him a message congratulating him for his success on the show.

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman has announce that the final five will reunite on her Radio 2 show on Saturday (24 December).