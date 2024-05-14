The Traitors winner Harry Clark reveals how he spent the £95,000 prize money

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Traitors winner Harry Clark has revealed what he spent his prize money on.

The former British Army engineer, 23, won £95,150 on the BBC game show earlier this year after convincing fellow contestant and disability model Mollie Pearce that he was a fellow faithful when he’d actually been selected as a traitor.

Speaking at the TV Baftas at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday (12 May), Clark divulged that he has barely spent any of his winnings so far, using only some of the funds to help clear his family’s debts.

Clark admitted that he wished he could spend his winnings “on rent” but explained that his father monitors the cash to ensure that he can buy a house one day instead.

“He’s got his head screwed on,” The Traitors winner said. “He’s looking after me [and] making sure I can get my first place.”

Clark explained that he’d given members of his family “a bit of dosh just to pay off their debts so they haven’t got to worry” about their finances.

“That’s all I’ve wanted to do all my life,” he said. “And that’s all I’ll continue to work for.”

The Traitors winner Harry Clark has revealed what he spent the £95,150 prize money on ( BBC Breakfast )

In an interview last month, The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman claimed that the men on the show, including Clark, were threatened by smart women during the second series.

Clark, Paul Gorton, and female contestant Ash Bibi, were initially picked to be traitors out of the line-up of hopefuls, before Bibi was banished and a trio of men succeeded her.

Winkleman said that she believes the male contestants were chosen because they were “threatened” by intelligent women.

“Maybe I shouldn’t have done, but I just had to say it,” she told The Guardian. “I was like, ‘Come on, boys – what you need here is a really smart woman,’ but they were threatened by them.”

Despite the huge success of the first two seasons, Winkleman has expressed disinterest in filming a third outing of The Traitors.

Speaking to Richard Arnold on Good Morning Britain, the host said she had been “reluctant” to even sign on to the second series.

“Like guys, just leave it. It did okay, just leave it,” she said.