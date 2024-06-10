For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The Traitors finalist Mollie Pearce has unfollowed her co-star Harry Clark on social media.

Clark, 23, who won £95,150 on the BBC game show earlier this year after convincing the disability model, 21, that he was a fellow faithful, has also unfollowed Pearce on Instagram.

The pair seemingly cut ties after their fellow contestant Charlotte Chilton, 32, announced that pop star Conor Maynard, 31, is the father of her unborn child last week.

Chilton claimed Clark introduced her to Maynard at The Traitors wrap party in January. Clark has a close relationship with Maynard as he is dating the pop star’s younger sister Anna.

Speaking to the Metro, Chilton claimed: “I very nearly didn’t go at all [to the wrap party] because I didn’t even know who Conor Maynard is. Harry was putting on the pressure.

“Conor was next to me all night pursuing me. I was rude as hell to him for hours, which apparently was the thing he liked.”

Despite her initial disinterest, Maynard and Chilton went home together.. The Traitors star said she had just come out of a “toxic relationship” and was vulnerable to “someone being nice to me”.

The Traitors finalist Mollie Pearce has unfollowed her co-star Harry Clark on social media ( BBC )

The Independent has contacted Pearce, Maynard and Clark’s representatives for comment.

In April, Chilton announced her “miracle” pregnancy after seven miscarriages and numerous rounds of unsuccessful fertility treatment.

She has since claimed Maynard attempted to “silence” her to prevent her from revealing him as the father of her unborn child.

Chilton alleged Maynard was initially “lovely” about the pregnancy news but subsequently admitted he is not ready to be a father.

“The minute I started talking about co-parenting and being understanding of his work schedule, he obviously was a bit disappointed that I was doing that,” she said.

Drama between members of ‘The Traitors’ cast seemingly began after Charlotte Chilton announced her pregnancy ( Getty )

In her announcement, Chilton claimed “the majority” of The Traitors cast are “behind” her. “I’m speaking out,” she said. “I won’t be silenced anymore.”

Chilton unfollowed Clark after she posted the Instagram video about Maynard, with Pearce following suit in the following days.

Fellow faithful Charlie Bees commented on Chilton’s post, writing she would make a “fantastic mum”. Traitor Ash Bibi and faithfuls Zack Davies and Jasmine Boatswain also showed their support in the comments. “You are incredible,” Davies wrote.

It comes after Clark revealed last month that Pearce still doesn’t trust him after he lied to her to win the show’s prize money.

Chilton has claimed pop star Conor Maynard is the father of her child and Clark put “pressure” on her to be introduced to him ( Getty Images )

Speaking to the MailOnline, Clark said it felt strange lying to Pearce because they had developed a “genuine friendship” on the show.

Clark revealed he immediately asked to see Pearce after celebrating his victory, adding that she had been eager to speak to him, too.

“She just said, ‘You don’t need to worry or stress, no one will hate you. If I could’ve done that I would’ve, you deserved to win,’” he recalled.

Despite Pearce’s understanding reaction to his deception, Clark said he was still trying to put in much needed effort to regain his former co-star’s trust.

“I would rather work to prove myself to her,” he said. “I don’t want to go and just shower someone with gifts. I need to prove that you can trust me. I am a friend.”