The Vampire Diaries fans ‘tear up’ as cast of teen drama reunite

The Vampire Diaries fans have been left delighted after the stars of the show and spin-off series reunited at a fan convention.

The cast from the hit series came together for a fan convention called I Was Feeling Epic in Mystic Falls. The event was held over the weekend in Covington, Georgia, where parts of the The Vampire Diaries was filmed.

In a TikTok video posted by producer Julie Plec, actors from the fantasy franchise, including Paul Wesley, Candice King and Phoebe Tonkin are seen laughing and chatting over dinner.

“Had a bit of a family reunion last night,” Plec captioned the video, which she posted on Sunday (23 October).

Other stars that attended the convention included Ian Somerholder, Daniel Gillies and Danielle Campbell, who played Damon Salvatore, Elijah Mikaelson and Davina Claire in the series and its spin-off.

Some notable faces who were missing included Nina Dobrev, who played leading roles Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce, and Kat Graham, who played Bonnie Bennet.

On TikTok, fans of the supernatural series’ shared their reactions to the big reunion.

“Thank you for making the incredibly fantastic The Vampire Diaries, The Originals and Legacy. Thank you to all the actors who participated,” one fan wrote.

“Not me being a 45-year-old mom tearing up at how simply beautiful this is,” wrote another.

“This just healed something deep within me,” another fan commented.

“I feel like crying because this TV series has really been my home for many years,” one tweet read.

The Vampire Diaries aired for 11 years and eight seasons, concluding in 2017. Spin-off The Originals ran between 2013 and 2018.

Another spin-off series, titled Legacies, concluded this year.