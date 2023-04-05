The View introduces change in bid to end phantom farting noise

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The View has introduced a change to the studio after the show threatened to be overshadowed by a series of fart noises.

A number of times this year, a strange sound similar to flatulence has been heard on the US chat show.

When the noise occurred in an episode last month, panellist Joy Behar said: “Let’s put that rumour to rest. That sound that you hear, that’s a cup, OK?”

Later that episode, moderator Whoopi Goldberg said: “We get blamed for dropping gas, when in fact it’s a cup.”

In a bid to end the phantom farting sound, the team on The View now keep coasters under their cups on the glass table, Entertainment Weekly reports.

A source told the publication that the table had created the noise when it came into contact with the panellists’ mugs.

During Tuesday’s episode (4 April) of The View, the presenters discussed Donald Trump’s historic arrest and arraignment, making him the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.

Trump has pleaded “not guilty” to 34 counts against him.

‘The View’ panellists debated Trump’s arrest on Tuesday (Getty )

“How are you feeling about a historic day?” Goldberg asked her fellow panellists. “You know, it’s sad, but I’m glad something’s happening.”

“It’s not sad, what’s sad?” Behar pushed back, with Goldberg clarifying: “Well, I’m sad that, in that [it is] an American president.”

“That he’s being called in for questioning et cetera and he’s being indicted because he committed certain crimes is not sad, that’s American justice,” Behar said.

“It’s the first time in any of our lifetimes, and I don’t think any of us could have really imagined this… with other presidents,” Goldberg added.