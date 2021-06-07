Joy Behar’s comments about Donald Trump’s trousers at a recent event prompted hilarity among hosts of The View.

Behar, Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sara Haines were all on air when the topic of the former president’s clothes came up for discussion on Monday.

The segment came after Trump spoke in Greenville, North Carolina on Saturday, as part of the GOP’s state convention. Some of the discourse surrounding his appearance narrowed in on his trousers, with some saying it looked as though the former president was wearing the garment backward.

The speculation spawned its own hashtag, #TrumpPants, as well as a Snopes fact-check stating that Trump did not, in fact, wear his trousers front to back.

“Joy, did the pants disturb you as much as apparently they’ve disturbed everyone else in the country?” Goldberg asked Behar on Monday’s episode of The View.

As part of her response, Behar said: “This guy’s running around with pants that look like he pooped in them or something.”

That comment elicited an “Oh my God” from McCain, who then remarked: “We had a conversation with [the standards department] before that we weren’t supposed to say that. That’s why I said ‘Oh my God.’ Sorry. His pants look weird, but we weren’t supposed to say that.”

Behar, in turn, said she “did not have that conversation with [the standards department]”. All five hosts then laughed over the exchange as Goldberg mused: “He needs better pants.”

Hostin concluded the segment with a note stating: “While Trump has not made a statement about the state of his pants, Snopes reviewed 90 minutes of footage from the event and declared Trump did not in fact wear his pants backward.”