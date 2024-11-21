Whoopi Goldberg breaks up heated argument between co-hosts on The View

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Whoopi Goldberg had to cut to a commercial break in the middle of a recent episode of The View.

On Wednesday (November 20), the cast of the ABC daytime talk show got into a heated discussion about school voucher tax credits — public money that goes to either a parent or student to choose any school that meets their educational needs.

The goal of the voucher tax credits is to eliminate tuition barriers to private schools by donating to non-profits, known as “scholarship-granting organizations.” The money is then pooled and given out to eligible student applicants in the form of scholarships.

During the episode, The View star Sunny Hostin claimed that vouchers tend to only benefit wealthier families who have children already enrolled in private schools.

“What happens with vouchers, the studies show very clearly, that they fund students that are already attending private schools. So, people with money get those vouchers, use those vouchers to pay less for their private schools, and their kids go on to do well,” she said.

“Where do you get the money for those vouchers? You pull the money from those poor schools.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin — who served as President-elect Donald Trump’s director of strategic communications during his first term — attempted to interject and provide her own comment, but Hostin didn’t let her.

Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin argued about school voucher tax credits during recent episode of ‘The View’ ( ABC/The View )

“So, that’s just not my experience. If I may get in, just to make it a conversation,” Farah Griffin said, as Hostin continued to talk over her.

While Hoston said she wanted to discuss her experience being a mother and providing education for her children, Farah Griffin chimed in: “Well, I went to public school. I believe you got to go to private school.”

The co-hosts continued to talk over each other before Goldberg decided to step in. “Nobody can figure out what’s being said here,” the Oscar winner said, as Hostin tried to ask if she could make one more comment.

“No, there is no last thing right now. We’re going to go to break,” Goldberg said.

Farah Griffin once again tried to ask for a “convo,” but the Sister Act star reiterated that she didn’t think a conversation was possible. “What’s happening is no one can hear anything anyone is saying,” Goldberg said.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Goldberg addressed the argument after the commercial break, pointing out that The View’s co-hosts have different opinions, which can occasionally get out of hand.

“Welcome back, we’re all here at the table and we’re having a conversation and we’re going to go back to it. Before we do, I just want to say this is the beauty of people who have different opinions,” Goldberg told the audience.

“Sometimes it’s messy, sometimes we’re messy. There’s something in the air. Just know that something is chewing on us.”