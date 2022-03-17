The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan has questioned AMC’s decision to announce his character’s spin-off ahead of the finale.

Earlier this month, it was announced that two main stars would be appearing in a new spin-off that will be based in New York.

While many fans were left excited by the project announcement, they expressed confusion as to why it would be announced during part two of The Walking Dead’s final season, which has been split into three parts.

The news confirms that these characters will make it out of the final season alive – and we’ve hidden who will join Negan underneath a spoiler warning on the off-chance you haven’t yet seen reports of the new project.

*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*

Morgan will appear opposite Maggie Rhee actor Lauren Cohan in a brand new series, titled Isle of the Dead.

The announcement essentially rids the final season of any threat surrounding Negan and Maggie’s characters, who will clearly make it out alive in order to appear in the new series.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show about the announcement, Morgan said: “I guess we don’t need to die. Spoiler Alert, folks. Sorry! I’m still not sure why we announced that already. It was sort of a shocker to me.”

Speaking about the series, Morgan added: “I think seeing zombies in Manhattan is gonna be kind of super fantastic.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan isn’t sure why AMC announced the ‘Walking Dead’ spin-off ahead of the series finale (AMC Studios)

Morgan has since clarified comments he made in the interview regarding The Walking Dead’s “brutal” filming schedule.

“Think I could of been more clear in this interview,” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s been brutal make no mistake. But it’s also a big family that loves each other… and wants to end show the best way we can. It just ain’t easy when we care so much.”

He added in a follow-up tweet: “Personally? I don’t even want to talk about show right now. Need to step away to be able to form cohesive non emotional thoughts. That? It’s gonna take a minute.”

The Walking Dead is broadcast in the US on AMC and is available to stream in the UK on Disney Plus.

Melissa McBride and Norman Reedus will also appear in their own spin-off series, reprising the roles of Carol and Daryl, respectively. Meanwhile, Andrew Lincoln will appear in a trilogy of films based on his character Rick Grimes.