Fans of The Walking Dead are reacting to the final moments of the show’s last ever season premiere.

AMC finally released episode one of the zombie drama’s 11th and final season on Sunday (22 August), which will be eked out over two years.

The episode, titled “Acheron: Part 1”, ended on a huge cliffhanger, which has left viewers desperate to find out what happens next.

They will have to wait until episode two of The Walking Dead ’s final season to see if a major character makes it out alive.

“Help I NEED EPISODE 2!!!” one viewer wrote, adding: “WE GOTTA KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!!”

Another person who was fortunate to see the episode early stated: “Just watched a week early screening of The Walking Dead season premiere. And damn it was REALLY solid! That cliffhanger ending f***ed me up, not gonna lie.”

One viewer said of the episode’s claustrophobic setting: “I’m so freaking nauseous from watching season 7 episode 1 of The Walking Dead.”

Norman Reedus as Daryl in claustrophobic ‘Walking Dead’ premiere (AMC)

We’ve omitted character names and storyline beats, so as to retain the surprise for fans who will watch the premiere episode for the first time next week.

However, The Independent has seen the episode and can confirm it ends on a moment that will have you shouting at the television. Find our verdict on the opening two episodes in the latest episode of The Independent video series Binge or Bin here.

The Walking Dead season 11 will be available to stream via Star on Disney Plus on Mondays.