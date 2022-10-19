Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans of hit Netflix series The Watcher have been stopped by police from visiting the real house from the show.

The seven-part thriller is loosely based on a true story of a family who, after moving into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, are harassed by a stalker named ‘The Watcher’.

But after the family’s real six-bedroom home attracted fans of series, police cordoned off the area with tape and “no trespassing”signs.

According to CBS News, officers are also reportedly stopping by the home regularly to turn away viewers of the show wanting to see it in real-life.

The series, which was created by Glee’s Ryan Murphy and screenwriter Ian Brennan, stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge and Mia Farrow.

The story follows a married couple (played by Watts and Cannavale) who, after they move into their dream home, begin to receive sinister and threatening letters from ‘The Watcher’.

Upon release, it hit number one on Netflix and was watched for over 125 million hours in its first four days, knocking Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story from its number one spot.

But some viewers have condemned the show for its “disappointing” ending.

“If you’re thinking of watching The Watcher on Netflix... DON’T,” one person wrote.

“The most underwhelming pointless series I have ever seen. Seven hours of my life I will never get back,” they added.

“Just binged The Watcher on Netflix.. awesome plot, horrendous ending,” wrote another.

The Watcher is on Netflix now.