Abel Tesfaye, better known by his stage name The Weeknd, has explained his controversial reaction to a report published in March about his forthcoming series The Idol.

In the report by Rolling Stone, sources who worked on the HBO American drama co-created by Tesfaye, Euphoria’s creator Sam Levinson and Reza Fahim, claimed the show had gone “disgustingly off the rails”, citing a number of troubling claims about proposed storylines that had taken an overwhelmingly dark turn.

The report also alleged that a number of changes were made to the series after original director Amy Seimetz left and was replaced with Euphoria creator Levinson, which resulted in a “rape-y” narrative that “went from satire to the thing it was satirizing.” Another unnamed production member said the show was like a “rape fantasy”.

The drama, which has undergone extensive reshoots, stars Lily-Rose Depp as a troubled popstar, Jocelyn, who falls prey to sordid cult leader Tedros (The Weeknd).

At the time, the Canadian actor and musician responded to the allegations by simply posting a preview clip taken from the series to Instagram with the words: “Rolling Stone did we upset you?”

Tesfaye has now further addressed the allegations in an interview published on Tuesday (16 May) as part of a cover story with Vanity Fair, and shared why he decided to respond directly to a March report in Rolling Stone.

“I thought the article was ridiculous. I wanted to give a ridiculous response to it,” the Grammy and Billboard Music Award winner said of his decision to respond with the clip.

“I actually really loved working with Amy, and I’m sure she’s reading all this being like, ‘Why am I being thrown into this?’”

Tesfaye went on to defend the show against the allegations, with Vanity Fair reporting that “logistical difficulties with Seimetz’s schedule,” production timelines and “a desire not to rush his first show,” were behind the overhaul of the series. “Shows get reshot every day,” he added.

“These are the trials and tribulations of it, and that’s what the show is about,” he said.

Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp star in ‘The Idol’ (Sky)

Lily-Rose Depp, who stars in the show, has said she wanted to leave room for viewers “to be surprised,” questioning the negative buzz around the show.

“I think it’s interesting that people have so much to say about the show already, and they haven’t even seen it,” she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tesfaye is among the world’s best-selling music artists with over 75 million records sold. His 2020 track “Blinding Lights” became the most-streamed song in Spotify history, and Tesfaye was listed by Time as one of the world’s most influential people that same year.

The Idol comes as Tesfaye changed his name on all of his social media accounts after announcing that he wanted to “kill” his stage name The Weeknd and “be reborn”.

In an interview with W Magazine earlier this month, Tesfaye revealed his plans to ditch his alter ego after one “last hurrah”.

“It’s getting to a place and a time where I’m getting ready to close The Weeknd chapter,” he said.

“I’ll still make music, maybe as Abel, maybe as The Weeknd. But I still want to kill The Weeknd. And I will. Eventually. I’m definitely trying to shed that skin and be reborn.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Amy Seimetz and Sam Levinson for comment.

The Idol is scheduled to premiere on HBO on 4 June.