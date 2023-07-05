The Weeknd hints The Idol isn’t over after season one finale

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Weeknd has hinted that The Idol could be picked up for a second season.

While addressing the show’s “bumpy journey” on Instagram, the 33-year-old singer and actor insinuated that the controversial series could be picked up for a second season.

“The finale,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post this week. “Grateful to share this moment with you all as the season comes to an end.

“Continue to push the vision no matter how bumpy the journey,” he added. “Jocelyn Forever.”

Last week, The Idol star DaVine Joy Randolph also insisted that the series will return for a second season despite its first ending an episode earlier than believed.

In an interview with Variety, Randolph, who plays Jocelyn’s manager, Destiny, said that a second season was still on the cards.

The Only Murders in the Building actor said that season one contained “easter eggs and some stuff put in there that set things up for season two”, with the show’s end “definitely open where there could be a season two”.

Asked if there had been conversations about a second outing, she said: “Oh yeah, for sure. I think that everyone’s intention is to have a second season. This was never intended to be a limited series.

Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn in ‘The Idol’ (HBO)

“HBO has been very happy with it – so much so that there were rumours that we were cancelled, and then HBO went on Twitter, which I think they rarely do. Nothing is official, but HBO is quite happy.”

Randolph and The Weeknd’s comments come after HBO responded to a Page Six report claiming that The Idol would not be returning and was “always” intended as a limited series.

(HBO)

In response, the broadcaster tweeted: “It is being misreported that a decision on a second season of The Idol has been determined. It has not, and we look forward to sharing the next episode with you Sunday night.”

The Idol’s season one concluded on Sunday 2 July on HBO in the US and on Monday 3 July on Sky Atlantic and Now in the UK.