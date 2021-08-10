The White Lotus, HBO’s acclaimed satirical series, has been renewed for a second season.

The second instalment, announced by the network on Tuesday (10 July), “leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants”.

The White Lotus, a six-episode comedy-drama, became a runaway success for HBO over the summer. It focuses on a group of staff members and wealthy guests at an upscale resort in Hawaii.

It was created, written, and directed by Mike White, also behind the HBO series Enlightened, which aired between 2011 and 2013.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” Francesca Orsi, HBO Programming’s executive vice president, said in a released statement.

“We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

The White Lotus, starring Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jolene Purdy, Sydney Sweeney, and more, began airing on 11 July 2021 on HBO. It is now the most watched TV series on HBO Max, HBO’s streaming platform.

The series will start airing in the UK on 16 August on Sky Atlantic.