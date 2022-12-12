Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Season two of The White Lotus has drawn to a close and the fates of some unlucky holidaymakers have been revealed.

As the season progressed, fans grew increasingly intrigued as to how we’d arrive at the chilling scene shown in episode one – a body floating in the water, with reports of other casualties close behind.

Here at The Independent, we came up with our own theories regarding who wouldn’t survive their stay at the Sicily White Lotus resort.

All was finally revealed as the last episode aired on Sunday night (11 December) in the US.

Warning: spoilers for The White Lotus season two finale follow!

One of the most concerning plot points leading into the season finale involved Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), her new friend Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his band of fabulous but mysterious friends.

After a night of passion with Quentin’s friend Niccoló (Stefano Gianino), Tanya wakes up the next morning and remembers a strange discovery right before bedtime – a photo of a young Quentin with her estranged husband, Greg (Jon Gries).

Though she tries to shake her suspicions, a phone call with her assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) on the yacht back to the hotel helps put everything together – Quentin is out to get her.

As the yacht docks close to the mainland, the plan is for Niccoló to escort her back to the hotel in his small speedboat. However, Tanya notices the black bag he’s carrying with him and swipes it on a run to the bathroom.

The White Lotus (HBO)

Inside the bag, she discovers masking tape, rubbish bags, a rope and a gun, confirming that she’s in serious danger. It’s a matter of kill or be killed – and when Niccoló bursts through the door to find her, Tanya tearfully shoots him dead.

After asking whether Greg has been having an affair, Tanya also shoots and kills Quentin, while others on the yacht try to save themselves by jumping into the sea.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Finally, Tanya attempts to escape the bloodbath she’s created by taking a leap from the yacht’s high deck, onto the speedboat. Sadly, she botches the jump and hits herself on the edge of the speedboat, and falls into the water to her death. The washed-up dead body is Tanya’s!

Across social media, fans have wasted no time sharing their reactions to the shocking deaths, with many mourning just how close Tanya was to getting back to the hotel alive.

“Miss Tanya was SO. CLOSE. I cannot believe you HBO,” wrote one fan, attaching a frequently memed photo of a crying child.

“They knew Tanya would be too powerful for another season, they had to give her the boot,” reasoned another.

Tweet about The White Lotus season 2 finale (Twitter)

Before her fatal fall, Tanya tried to pep-talk herself into the jump, which, for some viewers, only added to the heartbreak of her demise.

“Tanya saying to herself ‘you’ve got this’ before this broke my heart,” reads one tweet.

Meanwhile, others appreciated the fact that Tanya ended up being her own killer, rather than dying at the hands of those who were trying to play her. One viewer quipped: “You know what… the only person who could take Tanya out was herself. I respect it.”

The White Lotus will return for season three in due course, with a fresh cast of characters at a new location.