The Witcher season two has introduced a huge change following fan criticism.

Following the fantasy series’s arrival on Netflix in 2018, many viewers voiced their confusion over the show’s non-linear timeline.

The timeline enabled characters Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allen) to be introduced far earlier than they appeared in the source material, which was written by Andrzej Sapkowski.

At the time, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explained this decision in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything), saying: “The narrative structure was put in place so that we could tell Geralt’s short stories (the foundation of the whole Witcher world, in my opinion), while Ciri and Yennefer could also be a part of the action.

“Their stories don’t happen simultaneously, so we knew we needed to play with time a bit.”

Hissrich said she was shocked it became one of the most criticised parts of the show and promised there would be a “change” in season two “as their stories have begun to converge”.

Sure enough, fans have been praising the “streamlined” second season, with one viewer writing: ”I didn’t love all the timeline hopping in Season 1 but enjoyed it nonetheless but all of that is gone and it’s super straight forward and I am loving it. So good.”

‘The Witcher’ season 2 starring Henry Cavill (Netflix)

Collider TV editor Carly Lane-Perry praised the ”straightforward timeline”, while another fan highlighted that the show appeared to mock the backlash in one of the new episodes.

“OK, The Witcher just made fun of how hard the first season’s timeline was to follow,” the fan wrote.

Another fan added: “The Witcher season 2 was unquestionably so much better than S1, No confusing timelines, much better written characters, even the CGI was so good. I wish Netflix keeps this quality with the Witcher verse because this is what the s1 should have been.”

The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter in a world known as The Continent

It’s available to stream on Netflix now.