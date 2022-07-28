Production on the forthcoming third season of The Witcher has been delayed once more due to Covid.

Netflix has stated that filming had “paused due to Covid”, adding that they “will be up and running as soon as it is safe to do so”.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that the series’ lead, Henry Cavill, is rumoured to have contracted Covid himself, although the production has not addressed this speculation.

Covid previously caused a production delay back during filming of the hit fantasy series’ second season.

Production was halted in March 2020 and did not resume until August of that year. Filming was subsequently shut down again soon after when four people working on the show tested positive.

The Witcher season three does not yet have a release date.

Adapted from the fantasy book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski (which also spawned a best-selling video game franchise), The Witcher stars Cavill as legendary monster slayer Geralt of Rivia.

A prequel miniseries, entitled The Witcher: Blood Origin, will also be released later this year.

On Wednesday (27 July) it was revealed that fantasy giant George RR Martin had contracted Covid. The news came to light after Martin was unable to attend the premiere of HBO’s new Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon.