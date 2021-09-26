Fans of Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher are rejoicing after it was announced that the show has been renewed for a third season.

The news arrived ahead of the launch of the highly anticipated second season, which will land on the streaming service on 17 December.

It will see the return of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, along with Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Freya Allan as Ciri, plus a number of other new faces, including Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju, Downton Abbey’s Kevin Doyle, and Bridgerton’s Adjoa Andoh.

A new clip was shared from The Witcher’s official Twitter account with the caption: “Destiny is calling - are you ready to return to the Continent? The Witcher Season 2 premieres December 17 on Netflix.”

Fans said they were looking forward to “some ass-kickings, monster mayhem, and steamy and tragic love triangles”.

“LOVE the Witcher story and world and so excited to hear about the new shows, movies and more Witcher stories coming into our lives! December can’t come soon enough,” one tweeted.

Another said the second season looked “even better” than the first.

The second series is expected to pick up on the aftermath of the battle of Sodden Hill, with Geralt preparing for a new battle and also training Ciri to be a Witcher.

Season two was disrupted briefly in November last year after four crew members tested positive for coronavirus.