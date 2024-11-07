Antiques Roadshow expert says she’s ‘facing reality’ in emotional cancer update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Antiques Roadshow star Theo Burrell has shared an emotional update on her terminal cancer diagnosis admitting that it could be her “last Christmases with her family”.

In October, the 38-year-old ceramics expert who has been part of the BBC show since 2018, revealed that her grade 4 glioblastoma brain tumour, which she had first been diagnosed with in 2022, was regrowing.

“At 38, I’m facing the reality this could be one of the last Christmases my four-year-old son Jonah and my partner, Alex, will share with me,” says Burrell.

“One week before Christmas when other families will be decorating the tree and picking up their last bits of festive shopping, I will discover whether this growth poses a risk to my life,” Burrell candidly told The Sunday Times.

When sharing the article on her Instagram account Burrell opened up more about her concerns and coming to terms with the disease. “It continues to be a bit of a difficult time as I wait to find out what my scan in December shows,” writes Burrell. “My paranoia about every ache and pain being cancer progression is pretty exhausting, but it’s a reality of living with brain cancer - as many of you will already know and experience.”

She did try to find something uplifting about her situation, adding: “However, in the spirit of positivity, since my last medical appointments I’ve celebrated Jonah’s birthday, held a whisky fundraiser, been to a wedding, and attended three birthday parties. Not to mention all the washing I’ve hung up, dishwashers I’ve emptied and dinners I’ve cooked, which truth be told, are all important to me - because they’re the ‘normal’ things that I’m grateful I’m still able to do. There’s nothing like incurable cancer to make you really appreciate every aspect of life!”

open image in gallery Theo Burrell on the ‘Antiques Roadshow’ ( BBC )

Since her initial diagnosis, Burrell has become a patron of Brain Tumour Research, a charity focused on finding a cure for all types of brain tumours and increasing the UK investment in brain tumour research.

Dan Knowles, the charity’s CEO, said: “Theo is a fantastic Patron who has developed a deep bond with countless patients and families. Our hearts go out to Theo and her family and friends as she takes this next step in her journey.”

Burrell has worked for Lyon & Turnbull as an auctioneer and specialist in decorative arts and fine antiques since 2011.

According to the Antiques Roadshow site, her expertise extends to European ceramics and glass, fine furniture, design objects of the late 19th and 20th centuries as well as works of art and taxidermy. She has an MA in History and an MLitt in Decorative Arts, both from the University of Glasgow.