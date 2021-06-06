ITV has reportedly banned Beverley Turner from appearing on This Morning following a heated exchange with Dermot O’Leary.

The pundit riled the presenter up on Tuesday (1 June) when she said she felt the Covid jab wasn’t effective. She added that she thinks young people should turn the vaccination down when it’s offered to them.

O’Leary became stern with Turner, asking her: “Why are you so cynical?”

When she said: “It does not stop you catching or passing on the virus,” the co-host fired back, exasperatedly: “It does.”

He added: “The finest minds of science have – in an extraordinary short amount of time – come up with this vaccine. It’s proven it’s working, statistically.

Now, according to Mail Online, Turner has been blocked from appearing on the show again due to fears of another heated debate.

A source said: “Production staff were told Bev is banned from the show after the comments she made... they couldn’t have her on again.”

During the debate, fellow guest Matthew Wright stepped in and called turner “massively irresponsible”.

(ITV)

Viewers praised both O’Leary and Wright for taking turner to task over her anti-vaccination remarks, with more than 100 complaining to Ofcom.

The Independent has contacted ITV for comment.