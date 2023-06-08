This Morning posts job ad for new producer who ‘thrives on the buzz’ of live TV

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

This Morning is looking for a new producer to join the programme.

The role is unrelated to former presenter Phillip Schofield who dramatically parted ways with ITV earlier this month and then admitted to lying about an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a much younger colleague.

He was subsequently dropped by his agent and also resigned from ITV, whose bosses said they were “badly let down” by the presenter.

According to Variety, the job pays £40,000 to £50,000 per year. A source told the publication that they are seeking someone to “replace someone who was promoted”, adding that the advertisement “has been live for some weeks”.

According to the LinkedIn job description that the publication cites, ITV is looking for a producer who “thrives on the buzz” of live television and has an “abundance of ideas” to support anchor Holly Willoughby.

“Are you a talented and experienced TV producer with an abundance of ideas for programme content?” reads the job advertisement, which appears to have been posted a week ago.

“Do you possess strong creative and editorial judgement and thrive on the buzz of working within a live broadcasting environment? Do you have what it takes to produce and output at least two and a half hours of live TV every week?”

“If the answer is ‘yes’, we have a fantastic opportunity to join our team on This Morning as a Producer.”

(ITV)

Willoughby returned to present the breakfast show on Monday (5 June) for the first time since her former co-host Schofield quit.

Addressing the viewers at the start of the show, Willoughby said: “Firstly, are you OK? I hope so.”

Viewers were divided on Willoughby’s opening statement, with many calling it “patronising”. Read her full statement here.

Fellow broadcaster Piers Morgan, however, has defended Willoughby, stating she “is in an impossible position”. Morgan previously said the “relentless persecution” of Schofield should “stop”.

Last week, Schofield shared a text that he sent Willoughby in the immediate aftermath of his statement that revealed the affair.

Find the five biggest revelations from Schofield’s first televised post-scandal interview – which took place last week – here.