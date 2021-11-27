Thomas Wells, a former X Factor USA contestant, has died, aged 46.

The aspiring singer’s wife, Jessica Wells, confirmed to TMZ that the he died on 12 November after a tragic workplace accident.

Wells was working at a tyre manufacturing plant in Oklahoma.

According to reports, Wells’s body parts were caught in a machine similar to an automatic conveyor belt.

Following the incident, he was rushed to hospital before being airlifted to another in Texas so that specialists could treat him.

However, he died due to his injuries, the nature of which have not been revealed.

Wells aspired to be a professional singer from a young age.

Over the year, he appeared on several talent shows the US, including X Factor USA in 2011, as well as America’s Got Talent, The Voice USA and The Winner Is.

The multi-talented Wells could play several instruments, which he taught himself to play.

His wife, whom he was married to for 17 years, praised him as a “unique person who always had a smile on his face and tried to make people laugh”.