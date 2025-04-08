Adolescence team announce ‘harrowing’ new TV adaptation of acclaimed war film

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The production team behind the Netflix hit Adolescence has announced that they are adapting one of the bleakest war movies ever made into a new TV show.

Threads, often described as one of the most harrowing movies ever made, was first aired on BBC Two on 23 September 1984 at the height of the Cold War, when nuclear tensions were as prevalent a talking point as they are today.

The film was made for BBC TV by The Bodyguard director Mick Jackson and Kes writer Barry Hines, with Jackson wanting to focus on the scientific ramifications of a nuclear attack and its fallout.

Although the film revolves around the conflict between the United States and the Soviet Union, after the latter invades Iran, it predominantly focuses on the lives of a couple in Sheffield, England and how the war devastates the region.

The horrifying picture is now being turned into a drama series by the Sheffield-based production company Warp Films, best known for their work on Adolescence, This is England and The Virtues.

In a statement, Warp CEO Mark Hervert said Threads is an “unflinchingly honest drama” that “imagines the devastating effects of nuclear conflict on ordinary people”.

open image in gallery ( BBC/ Nine Network/ Western-World Television )

He added: “This story aligns perfectly with our ethos of telling powerful, grounded narratives that deeply connect with audiences. Reimagining this classic film as a TV drama gives us a unique opportunity to explore its modern relevance.”

Echoing these thoughts, Warp CCO and executive producer Emily Feller said: “This adaptation will allow us to uncover fresh interpretations in light of today’s world.

“We imagine highlighting how resilience and connection can offer hope even in the most challenging of times. Through this lens, an adaptation of the incredible film can reexamine its significance for then and for now – allowing us to engage with a modern audience.”

open image in gallery Adolescence. (L to R) Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller in ‘Adolescence’ ( Netflix )

Despite having a budget of just £400,000, Threads was the first film to ever depict what a nuclear winter would actually look like, giving an uncompromising and brutally bleak outlook on the implications of nuclear war and the devastation it would create. It has been widely praised by critics and audiences alike ever since and holds a 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It has only been repeated on BBC TV three times since its original broadcast, with the most recent being on 9 October, to celebrate its 40th anniversary.