Oti Mabuse is the first star to secure a spot in the I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! semi-final.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star received the coveted Ticket to Cyclone during Thursday (5 December) night’s episode of the ITV reality show, ensuring that she will be immune from the next two public votes and will be one of four campmates to take part in the famous Celebrity Cyclone challenge later this week.

Mabuse was victorious in the Battle Blocks trial, beating their fellow campmates Danny Jones, Maura Higgins and Coleen Rooney.

They were in with a chance at grabbing the golden ticket after their success in two previous tasks, which were part of the Arcade of Agony challenge.

Mabuse managed to locate all 10 blocks in tonight’s challenge and then placed them into a grid to make a rectangle ahead of her three rivals.

When she learned that she would not be impacted by the next two votes, she joked: “It feels amazing, I’ve got to wash my underwear more now!”

Typically the four celebrities who take on the Celebrity Cyclone in the semi-final are decided by public vote.

The task sees the remaining contestants dress up as superheroes and attempt to traverse a huge water slide while battling various tricky obstacles, and has been a mainstay of the series since 2006.

open image in gallery Ant and Dec presided over the Arcade of Agony challenge ( ITV )

It has proved so popular with viewers that recent reports have suggested that a spin-off series based around the challenge might be in the works, although this has not been confirmed by ITV.

Last night (4 December), news that one celebrity would be fast-tracked to the semi-final as a result of the Ticket to Cyclone didn’t go down all too well with fans, who shared their outrage on social media.

One viewer suggested that the format shake-up could be seen as “reality TV manipulation”, claiming: “Immunity for 2 vote offs at this point is absolutely bonkers. It pretty much also guarantees a place in the final too. Reality TV manipulation.”

“I’m sorry but that should be the viewer’s choice and a reward for being a fan favourite,” another fan argued.

“I don’t get this ticket to cyclone,” a third chimed in during tonight’s show. “Surely you’d want to stay in due to being popular with the viewers, instead of winning a trial to get there? Just me? “

The Celebrity Cyclone is expected to air on Saturday night ahead of Sunday night’s finale, when one contestant will be crowned king or queen of the jungle.

Former contestant Tulisa Contostavlos, who was the third star to be eliminated from the competition, has reportedly already left Australia after skipping an appearance on the I’m a Celebrity… Unpacked aftershow.

open image in gallery Tulisa Contostavlos has reportedly already left Australia ahead of the finale ( ITV )

“Since leaving, I am spending my days hanging out with the other families and friends at the pool of our luxury hotel, along with the growing band of fellow evictees – Dean, Tulisa, before she left, and Melvin,” Loose Women star Jane Moore wrote in a column for The Sun.

Moore was the first celebrity to be evicted from the 2024 series, followed by BBC Radio 1’s Dean McCullough, Contostavlos and broadcaster Melvin Odoom. The Independent has contacted Contostavlos’ representatives for comment.

New episodes of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! air nightly at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX