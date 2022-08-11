Tiffany Haddish explains her ‘crazy’ Usher herpes joke: ‘That s*** is funny’

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tiffany Haddish has offered an explanation for her “crazy” joke, in which she claims “Usher spreads herpes”.

In a new interview, the 42-year-old stand-up comedian and actor spoke about making jokes at the expense of others.

“I never thought you could just say horrible things about somebody and think they’re not going to slap the s*** out of you,” Haddish told Cosmopolitan.

Her comment seemingly corresponds with her previous defence of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Academy Awards.

She continued: “I check and verify with people. If I can’t say it to your face, I shouldn’t be able to say it. Period. That’s how I draw the line.

“I got this joke, ‘I curse you out with joy. I hope that you spread it. I hope you spread it like Usher spreads herpes,” she added. “I have said that in front of Usher.”

When asked how the “OMG” singer responded, Haddish recalled: “Usher said, ‘Your ass is crazy.’ I said, ‘Yeah, well, there’s a rumour out there saying you got herpes. I don’t know if you do or don’t, but that s*** is funny.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, it is.’”

Tiffany Haddish (Getty Images)

She went on to clarify that if “Usher had said, ‘Tiff, don’t say that no more. I don’t like it. I’m not comfortable with you saying that,’ I would stop saying it”.

Haddish recently starred in the Apple TV+ whodunnit crime comedy series, The Afterparty. She is set to reprise her role as Detective Danner in its forthcoming second season, for which a release date has not yet been announced.

