Jeff Johnson, who appeared in Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died, aged 58.

Johnson was the former reptile dealer who appeared in the fourth episode of the 2020 series.

According to TMZ, he died by suicide in front of his wife.

An incident report obtained by the publication states that Johnson was arguing with his wife and attempted suicided during the row.

The report adds that his wife called 911 and that Johnson had a pulse when paramedics arrived. However, Johnson was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.

Johnson was a former friend of Joe Exotic’s, who is the subject of Tiger King. During his appearance in the hit series, he discussed Exotic and shared his views on Exotic’s animal rights activist rival Carole Baskin.

The series recently returned for a follow-up series that has been receiving negative reviews.

You can contact the Samaritans by calling them for free from any phone for free on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.