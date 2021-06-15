Tiger King star Joe Exotic is selling an NFT collection from prison

Tiger King star Joe Exotic is releasing his first digital-art collection (aka non-fungible tokens, or, NFTs) from prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

The controversial personality, best known for appearing in Netflix's popular docu-series, is partnering with a US cryptocurrency club called MORE.

“Being able to auction off collectibles makes me feel connected with the outside world, especially without my cats by my side,” Exotic said in a statement. “Whether you love me or hate me for what you think I've done, there's no doubt that everyone wants a piece of The Tiger King!”

As a part of his collaboration, Exotic also intends to send real-life collectibles, according to a release, such as “Joe’s favorite pistol and holster, commonly worn jackets as seen on Tiger King, adult film star Rachel Starr’s bikini as pictured on the series, and digital artworks and tokens”.

NFTs have exploded into popularity recently based on the rise of cryptocurrency technologies, and the desire for digital artists to have greater ownership – and monetisation options – over their craft.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, shot to fame after appearing as the main subject in Netflix’s Tiger King docu-series.

He is currently in prison after being convicted on a number of charges, including a murder-for-hire plot against his rival, Big Cat Rescue boss Carole Baskin.

While Exotic is currently due for release in 2037, he previously sought clemency from former president Donald Trump, but his appeals were ignored. Earlier in spring, Exotic issued another plea to be let out of prison, claiming that he is the victim of “conspiracy”.